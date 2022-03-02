Nothing teases a new product launch yet again

Audio player loading…

Nothing’s last few posts on social media have got the rumour mill in full flow now. Earlier its founder Carl Pei teased about coming back to Android and now the official Twitter handle has shared a couple of posts hinting at a new product launch in March.

One of the latest posts shared on Nothing’s official handle says “March is going to be fun” suggesting the obvious while another post has an image of the transparent charging case and the Nothing Ear (1) shows through it.

Both the posts could have a hidden meaning and are aimed at keeping the guessing game going on for some time. However, we have reasons to believe that Nothing is preparing for a product launch – though we aren’t sure what it is now.

Phone or Power bank or something else?

If Carl Pei’s previous tweet is a hint, then the company might be looking to launch an Android phone with a Snapdragon SoC at its core. We’ve come across numerous reports in the recent past that hint at the presence of a phone called – Nothing Phone (1).

Hence the tweet and its obvious references to an operating system and a chipset maker are too strong to ignore. The fact that nothing also acquired Essential before launching its first product also suggests that the company always had plans to launch phones.

The fact that Carl Pei’s parting ways with OnePlus also hinted that he wasn’t happy with the direction OnePlus was heading to. We all know that OnePlus’ devices became an instant hit thanks to the near-stock Android experience and the company’s sharp focus on offering updates quickly.

However, since OnePlus digressed from its initial plans, there’s a strong possibility that Carl Pei might want to recreate the experience all over again.

Additionally, a power bank called Nothing Power (1) has also been in the news for some time. The company is rumoured to be working on five different products and the power bank could be one of them. A tipster has hinted that the Nothing might launch both – a phone and a power bank in March.

Though ever since the company’s initial days, Carl Pei has emphasized introducing smart home and IoT products, we feel that these products could be among the rest that Nothing plans to launch.

In any case, if the company continues its transparent design, who would not like to see a transparent phone and a transparent power bank!

