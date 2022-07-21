Nothing Phone (1) goes on first sale today via Flipkart

Audio player loading…

Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale for the first time after the long hype train surrounding the transparent back smartphone. It by far has the most unique design among all the other mid-range offerings in the smartphone market today.

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale in India on Flipkart at Rs 32,999 from 7 PM.

The Nothing Phone (1) features white LED lights or Glyphs under the transparent back glass. These are customizable to notify you about calls or messages. The mid-range smartphone comes with an aluminium chassis that resembles the current iPhone lineup and runs on a custom Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. Unlike other smartphones like the Moto Edge 30 which come with the same chipset, the Nothing Phone (1) supports wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The smartphone also features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a secondary 50MP ultra-wide lens. All of the hardware including the LED lights is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery pack and supports up to 33W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (1) pricing and offers

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in Black and White colour options in three variants. Each of the variants will receive a Rs 1,000 discount as part of the first-day sale. Below is the pricing for the smartphones inclusive of the introductory discount.

Variant Price Colour options 8GB RAM / 128GB storage Rs 31,999 Black 8GB RAM / 256GB storage Rs 34,999 Black and White 12GB RAM / 256GB storage Rs 37,999 Black and White

The company does not bundle a charger in the box and only provides a Type-C to Type-C cable. Neither is a case bundled in with the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) does support 33W fast charging and the company sells the Nothing Power 45W charger (opens in new tab) for Rs 1,499. The protective cover is also sold separately.

Should you get it?

The Nothing Phone (1) definitely has the appeal and looks that no other smartphone provides in 2022. The smartphone does have a lot of expectations to meet from end users, but our review does confirm that it can hold its own ground. The chipset is reliable, the camera performs well for its price and the design will turn a lot of heads.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a good choice if those points check your boxes. While the company just pushed out its first Android update yesterday, there have been reports of improvements in camera performance. As the first-ever smartphone from Nothing, you will need to keep your mind open to the fact that it's a new product and there will be rough patches. And those will be ironed out in the long run. Patience is the key here.