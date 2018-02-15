Nokia 1 and 7 Plus renders seemingly confirmed by... Nokia

We've heard a lot about the upper mid-range Nokia 7 Plus, and now we've also seemingly had a close look at it, thanks to some leaked renders.

Shared by the generally reliable leaker @evleaks, the renders show the phone in both white and dark shades, both of which have orange accents around the dual-lens camera and rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

You can also see it has a super-widescreen, probably 18:9, display with small bezels and comes rocking Android One, which means you'll get a pure version of Android.

The design matches earlier leaks, so could well be accurate, and it's not the only Nokia leak.

The same source has shared renders of the Nokia 1, a phone we know little about but is sure to be bottom-end. In these renders it has a small screen, big bezels and a curvy shell.

Image 1 of 4 This could be our best look yet at the Nokia 7 Plus. Credit: @evleaks Image 2 of 4 The phone has a dual-lens camera with orange accents. Credit: @evleaks Image 3 of 4 This could be the super-low-end Nokia 1. Credit: @evleaks Image 4 of 4 The Nokia 1's screen looks to have huge bezels. Credit: @evleaks

Close to a confirmation

Hi we’re sorry you feel that way. We believe the new phones will reflect a commitment to quality and design, as well as the hallmarks of any Nokia product – reliability, usability and durability.February 15, 2018

Most interesting of all though is a response to the leaks from Nokia Mobile, which, in a reply to a complaint about the design, said "we're sorry you feel that way" and then specifically mentioned "the new phones", rather than dismissing the leaks, which seems pretty close to a confirmation that they're accurate.

We'll know soon enough one way or another, as if these phones are real there's a good chance they'll land at MWC 2018 later this month, alongside the flagship Nokia 9.