Nokia 6 sold out in less than a minute in India: Things you need to know

The Nokia 6 was launched in India way back in June 2017 along with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. While the latter two have already been available for purchase through various offline retailers, the Nokia 6 just went on sale for the first time today. The flash sale which begun on 12 PM IST lasted only for less than 1 minute within which all the available units were sold out.

There are many people who tried but couldn’t book their Nokia 6 today. The next sale is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2017, which is exactly one week from today. It seems like HMD Global is following the same weekly flash sale model adopted by companies like Xiaomi. Do note that you need to pre-register for the next sale of Nokia 6 or else you won’t be able to buy it. Amazon.in has disclosed that it had received over 1.2 million registration for the phone.

Now, let’s go through the various launch offers thrown out by Amazon India and Nokia. Additionally, we shall also talk about the reasons to buy or not to buy the Nokia 6.

Nokia 6 launch offers

If you buy the Nokia 6 anytime soon from Amazon.in, you shall be eligible for some exclusive launch offers. The first of them is limited to Amazon Prime members, who will get Rs. 1000 cash back in their Amazon Pay balance on buying the Nokia 6.

The next three offers are applicable for anyone who purchase the smartphone from Amazon.in. Those are:

Each and every customer of the Nokia 6 will get 80 percent discount on Kindle eBooks purchased through the Kindle app. The maximum rebate you can get is Rs. 300.

Buying the Nokia 6 from Amazon.in shall get you a Rs. 2500 discount voucher from MakeMyTrip. The terms and conditions clarify that you can avail Rs. 1800 off on a minimum Rs. 3500 worth domestic hotel booking. The remaining Rs. 700 is a flight booking discount which you can claim for a minimum Rs. 5000 transaction.

The last offer is from Vodafone which will give you 45 GB of free 4G data for a span of 5 months. In order to claim the deal, you need recharge with a monthly internet pack worth at least 1 GB of data. Then, Vodafone shall add an additional 9 GB data to it. This can be availed for 5 consecutive months which sums up to a total free data of 45 GB.

Nokia 6 pros

Priced at Rs. 14,999, the Nokia 6 is a decent midrange smartphone with standard specifications. These are the four main advantages of the phone which make it worth buying.

Sturdy build quality

As HMD Global says, the Nokia 6 is ‘built to last’. This is quite evident from the moment you take the handset in your hands. Being carved out of a solid block of metal, the Nokia 6 does feel a bit heavier, but at the same time, the construction speaks of quality.

Stock Android OS and promised updates

This is one of the best decision taken by HMD Global. All the new generation Nokia-branded Android smartphones run on a stock Android operating system with near zero customizations. This has

resulted in a very snappy performance in the new Nokia phones. The Nokia 6 is not an exception and it features the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Additionally, HMD Global has promised to provide upcoming Android upgrades as fast as possible.

Display

The Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) IPS display. The quality of the full laminated LCD panel is quite praiseworthy at the phone’s price range. The Gorilla Glass protective layer is there too.

Camera

This is another strength of the Nokia 6. The 16 MP rear camera of the phone simply blows out its competitors like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 or Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). The 8 MP Autofocus selfie camera of the Nokia 6 is also a league of its own.

Nokia 6 Con

Processor

The low-end Snapdragon 430 SoC, inside the Nokia 6 is the only downside of the handset. The same chipset is present inside phones like the Xiaomi Redmi 3S or the Motorola Moto G5 which cost far less. HMD Global should have at least opted for the Snapdragon 625. However, thanks to its pure Android version, the Nokia 6 doesn’t lag a bit under day to day usage. Only when it comes to gaming, the phone starts struggling.

Is the Nokia 6 worth it?

So, is the Nokia 6 worth your money? Well, it depends on your requirement. The phone is quite impressive overall, but if you are an avid gamer, we suggest you to look elsewhere.