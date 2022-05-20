Nissan unveils Sakura electric minivehicle

Audio player loading…

Japanese automaker Nissan today unveiled its all-new Sakura electric minivehicle, and the sale of the newest addition to Nissan’s EV lineup is scheduled to start soon in Japan. Its availability in other markets was not immediately known. Sakura, which is the name of iconic Japanese cherry blossom, follows Nissan's LEAF and Ariya as a mass-market EV.

The Sakura EV, which is slotted in the minivehicle class, is nimble to handle, and its 4.8 meter turning radius allows drivers to execute sharp maneuvers with ease. It also features ProPILOT Park, an automated system designed to make parking easier.

Nissan Sakura EV: All features

(Image credit: Nissan)

Equipped with advanced control technology and a motor producing 47 kW and 195 Nm of torque, the Sakura is still said to have the highest level*1 of cabin quietness in the minivehicle class. Sakura comes with three drive modes — Eco, Standard and Sport. Using e-Pedal Step, the driver can decelerate smoothly and steadily by easing off the accelerator pedal — an action that also charges the battery through regenerative braking. Nissan said Sakura’s speed can be modulated using just the accelerator pedal.

The Sakura is equipped with a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery, and thanks to the special stacking method of its cells, the battery is compact, allowing the Sakura to have a spacious interior. It claims to offer a range of up to 180 km. The battery can also be used as a mobile power source during emergencies and provide a day’s worth of electricity to a home.

(Image credit: Nissan)

In addition to the ProPILOT driver assistance system, the Sakura is equipped with the ProPILOT Park system — a minivehicle first. ProPILOT Park automatically controls steering, acceleration, braking, shifting and the parking brake while parking.

It comes with elegant slim headlights with projector-type triple beams — a minivehicle first, and they increase nighttime safety. The design of the aluminum wheels draws inspiration from the Japanese mizuhiki decorative knots that are commonly found on gift envelopes and packages. The charging port, located on the right-side back of the Sakura, lights up when the lid is opened to facilitate nighttime use.

Sakura comes in fifteen body colours, including four two-tone options that evoke the seasons.

Nissan Sakura EV: Interiors

(Image credit: Nissan)

The centerpiece of the Sakura’s cockpit is a 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display meter and a large 9-inch navigation display placed horizontally to allow viewing with minimal eye movement.

The NissanConnect navigation system offers a range of features, including route setting based on charging needs, an emergency SOS call service and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity. The twin-spoke steering wheel adds a sense of sportiness and the optional Premium Interior Package version comes leather-wrapped. Three interior colours are available: black, beige and blue grey.