New State Mobile Season 2 update brings McLaren 765LT to the game

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) has been updated for the second season of 2022. The latest update of the battle royale brings more action, including new weapons, maps, car fleets, and a lot more.

A major highlight of this season is that Krafton is collaborating with McLaren Automotive to introduce new events in the game. The McLaren event started on March 17 and will be live until April 14.

Apart from that, the limited edition crate of McLaren 765LT will consist of in-game elements like 765LT car skin in five different colour options. It is being said that the new car introduced in the game is the mightiest one in both Erangel and Troi maps.

The New State Mobile Season 2 update comes with new weapons named MG3. It is an LMG type gun, and it uses 7.62mm ammo and consists of a magazine with 75 rounds capacity. Furthermore, the gun will be available in Care Packages of all the maps.

The main highlight of the update, Survivor Pass Volume 5, will bring the Cynthia Song of Project Justice. All the gamers stand a chance to get the costumes and character skin by accomplishing the missions. Not to forget, New State Mobile is also getting a new lobby theme which is more flowery than the old one.

In addition, three new areas have been introduced in the Erangel map. This has been done to modify the southwest regions of the northern island of Erangel. Moreover, a new region named Avanpost has also been added to Erangel.

Not only this but containers and warehouses have been added to Ferry Pier to increase the density of items spawning in that particular area. For the same purpose, a factor has been added to the Quarry.

