New Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with 10th generation Intel CPU have launched

The release of Intel's 10th Gen chips has seen many device manufacturers release updated versions of their most popular laptops and now Lenovo is following suit with the launch of new ThinkPads that will feature the chip giant's latest processors.

However, design-wise these new laptops are quite similar to the company's previous models, though they do feature better specs and some sport Intel's Project Athena label which means they're guaranteed to provide at least nine hours of battery life.

The new seventh generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon will include Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake chips with options for a Core i5, Core i7 and even a hexacore Core i7 processor. The device is also one of the laptops that will include Intel's Project Athena label which will likely please power users looking to get more work done on a single charge.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is also getting a similar update and the device will now include either a 10th Gen Core i5 or i7 processor. Unlike the X1 Carbon, it won't be getting Intel's Project Athena label and for the most part the ThinkPad X1 Yoga retains the design of its predecessor.

ThinkPad refresh

Lenovo also announced that the ThinkPad T490 and X390 will also be getting new chips with the option of either a Core i5 or Core i7 processor. Just like the rest of devices announced by the company, these two laptops will feature a similar design to their predecessors.

The two devices getting the most substantial update are Lenovo's ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga. The new models are an update to the older L390 model and the devices will now offer a thinner and lighter design. Lenovo has also reworked the ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga with brighter displays, smaller bezels, a sliding “ThinkShutter” integrated webcam cover and there is also an optional IR camera for Windows Hello available.

Users will even have the option to outfit their L13 or L13 Yoga with Intel's 10th Gen chips. However, cheaper less powerful chips such as Intel's Celeron processors will also be available.

Every new generation of processor doesn't necessarily warrant a design overhaul and Lenovo has delivered a range of new devices with updated processors that feature the design and form factor users already expect from a ThinkPad.

Via The Verge