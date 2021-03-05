Netflix adds TikTok-style 'Fast Laughs' to mobile app

The streaming giant Netflix seems to have gone deeper into short video format with a new mobile feature for its subscribers. Named Fast Laughs, it features clips from different shows and specials. The feel is decidedly that of viewing videos on TikTok.

Netflix is using its huge library of comedic content to keep Fast Laughts going.

"Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed of funny clips from our big comedy catalog including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong," Netflix said.

The vertical video format feature is available within the Netflix app for iOS device owners in select countries, like the US, the UK and Canada. Indian viewers are likely to get the feature shortly. And Android testing is also underway.

Netflix's new announcement comes soon after a record-setting year for it, with its subscribers' numbers zipping past the 200 million mark.

How to use Fast Laughs?

Viewers can access the feed through their bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing - when one ends another begins, to keep the laughs coming.

And what if a viewer sees a scene from a classic that is long overdue for a rewatch? Or catch something new that deserves a closer look? Fast Laughs lets them add series, films and stand-up specials to their list, or start viewing them immediately.

Viewers can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

Netflix, however, impishly said that not all clips will be appropriate for all audiences.

Clearly, Netflix has been driven by the new trend of viewers enjoying video entertainment in quick hits.

Aside from TikTok, you have Facebook-owned Instagram's short video format Reels.

Snapchat has launched Spotlight, a public feed of content produced by users.

YouTube Shorts has racked up 3.5 billion views a day during beta testing in India.

Last month Netflix rolled out a feature that will auto-download shows and movies for users based on their viewing history and what they watch.