Motorola to launch Moto G7 in India on March 25

After the launch of the Moto G7 Power last month, another phone from Moto's G7 series is headed for India. The Moto G7 is all set for an official unveiling on March 25 after which it is expected to hit both online and offline stores. There is no word on its price at this moment but we know that it retails for $299 in the US which roughly translates to Rs 20,000.

The Lenovo-backed company is also running a contest on its official social media handles where participants have a chance to win the Moto G7.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) IPS panel and is the first phone by Motorola to sport a waterdrop style notch. This gives the screen an aspect ratio of 19:9 albeit with visible bezels. The phone comes clad in Gorilla Glass 3 both on the front and the back which gives it an overall premium finish. A fingerprint sensor is also housed on the rear panel.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset with an octa-core CPU and is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Users can choose to expand its storage by up to 512GB via dedicated microSD card slot.

Moto G7 has a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 12MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone has a 3,000mAh battery which supports fast charging via 15W adapter.