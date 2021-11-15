Moto Watch 100 alleged renders and key specifications leak

Motorola reportedly has a bunch of new smartwatches in the pipeline and it appears we are getting introduced to at least one through an extensive leak today. The watch in question is said to be Moto Watch 100 and it could be the one that was speculated to feature the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

We do not have recurring rumors or leaks on these suspected smartwatches. It was reported a long time back that the next line of watches that primarily includes the Moto G, Moto Watch, and Moto One could bear a faster Qualcomm chipset and some key features like NFC, 5ATM, and GPS. However, things were still not clear as they should be.

But now a fresh leak has surfaced which talks about at least one of those suspected watches from the lineup.

Moto Watch 100 renders and specs

Image 1 of 5 Moto Watch 100 leak (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The tech blog 91Mobiles claims to have obtained exclusive renders of the alleged Moto Watch 100 from a reliable industry source. These renders reveal design and bring much more to the table.

As you can see, the alleged Moto Watch 100 features a circular design and there are two physical buttons on the right side. The watch body is said to have a matte finish, while the buttons have picked up a metallic finish. The buttons look different from what was leaked a long time back. They are more flattened and rectangular. Overall, the design makes us wonder if this is Moto Watch 100 or the Moto G Watch, which allegedly has a similar look.

Well, going by the report, the Moto Watch 100 features a 1.3-inch circular LCD with 360x360 pixel resolution. It may pack a 355mAh battery and support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The watch is reported to feature GPS as well. Other sensors include heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, SpO2, ambient light sensors. The smartwatch will offer sleep tracking and a step-counter as well. It is currently unknown how many fitness modes the watch is going to support.

The report even states the Moto Watch 100 will not feature a rotating bezel. The report goes on to state that the watch could enter mass production this month only.

