Moto Edge 20 Fusion goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Moto Edge 20 Fusion, the latest mid-range phone from the brand will go on sale for the first time today. The phone was up for pre-order earlier this week and starting today, you can purchase the device on Flipkart.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion will compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Xiaomi Mi 10i. However, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion brings two key features that none of these devices offers 一 a 10-bit display and a clean software experience.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion price and offers

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colour options.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Moto Edge 20 Fusion specs

The device sports a large 6.7-inch display and weighs 185 grams. In terms of thickness, the phone measures 8.25 mm. It is a 10-bit OLED panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is also HDR10 certified and covers DCI-P3 colour space. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset.

The device comes in two configurations 一 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM along with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. With the RAM boost feature a.k.a Virtual RAM , the memory can be expanded by an additional 2GB. In terms of camera capabilities, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 108MP Samsung HM2 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and macro vision lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32 MP sensor on the front for selfies.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion runs off a large 5,000mAh battery and it supports 30W fast charging. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion runs on Android 11 out of the box and offers a clean Android experience with close to stock look. The phone also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!