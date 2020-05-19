Mobile games developer Kwalee to open first overseas studio in India

UK-based Kwalee, a leading developer and publisher of hyper-casual mobile games has announced that it would be opening its first overseas studio soon. And, the studio would be located at Bangalore, India.

The India operations would comprise more than 75 staff with the Bangalore studio collaborating with the existing UK team. The company have started actively hiring for Game Art, Game Design, Publishing, Talent Acquisition, and many more disciplines.

The look and feel of each studio will also be developed with this goal in mind, with Kwalee exploring ways they can use technology to help make the two studios feel closer to one another once COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted.

The company plans to keep the workflow in an almost ‘always-on’ mode by keeping the work hours seamlessly continuing in Bangalore studios when the UK zone calls it a night.

In the fast-moving and global world of hyper-casual games, with this expansion, Kwalee looks to build upon its ever-growing 350 million+ downloads worldwide. Some of the titles published by the company include Overtake (2020), Crazy Shopping and Rocket Sky (2019) and Skiddy Cars and Farm Fighters (2018).

“Bangalore being an established IT and gaming hub with a deep talent pool and international recognition, it was an obvious choice for us. Of course, the current worldwide situation with COVID-19 might mean that a traditional studio opening is put on hold, but we’re excited to expand our team across both Bangalore and Leamington Spa, for the two studios to develop as a harmonious unit, and eventually meet the new team in person,” said David Darling, CEO of Kwalee.

Employees in Bangalore and UK, both present and future can look forward to the opportunity to pitch their own game ideas every Wednesday and a generous profit share scheme that paid more than £1 million directly to staff members in just over a year.

As well as hiring in the UK and now India, Kwalee has recently opened some positions to remote applicants on a permanent basis as a direct result of lessons learned while working under Covid-19 restrictions.