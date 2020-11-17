Microsoft launches Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 in India

Microsoft has announced two new devices in India, the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3. These are now available in India via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retailers and online partners.

The Surface Go 2 has a starting price of Rs 42,999 while the basic Surface Book 3 would cost Rs 156,299. The prices for the Surface Go 2 goes up to Rs 63,499 for the costliest configuration while for the Surface Book 3 it’s Rs 340,399. While Surface Go 2 is available across the board for everyone, Surface Book 3 is available only for commercial customers in India.

Surface Go 2: Specs and features

The Surface Go 2 retains the same lightweight, compact design as the original, but now features a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display. It also apparently has an improved battery life and a model that is faster in performance than before with new 8th Generation Intel Core M options.

The device also includes Studio Mics, a dual microphone system to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise for Teams meetings; and a 5MP front-facing camera. The rear-facing camera also has a new Camera application that allows users to scan documents and whiteboards. It is paired with Surface Pen and users can personalize their Surface Go with Type Covers and accessories in a variety of colours, including Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue.

Surface Book 3: Specs and features

The Surface Book 3 is available in 13-inch and 15-inches with the latter capable of delivering up to 50% increased performance than its predecessor and up to 17.5 hours of battery life, says Microsoft. The device has a high-DPI PixelSense Display, smooth, precise trackpad, comfortable keyboard and the performance of an Intel 10th Generation Core CPU and choice of NVIDIA discrete GPU.

For developers, Surface Book 3 now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and SSD for storage. For gamers, Surface Book 3 15-inch has a Nvidia GeForce GPU that can play Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p at 60 frames per second writes Microsoft. The option of Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 is also available.