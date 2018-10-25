Mi Mix 3 uses a magnetic sliding mechanism to achieve 93.4 percent screen to body ratio

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Mix 3, fourth iteration of their all screen bezel-less flagship phones. Similar to its predecessors, the Mix 3 also brings along a high-end composition of specifications and artistic design and build.

The Mi Mix 3 brings lot of “new” to the table, the biggest being a magnetic sliding mechanism that uses “carefully calibrated neodymium magnets” to separate the display from the rear part. Xiaomi claims it to be more effective than the motorized sliding solution on the Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X, and says it has a life expectancy of 300,000 cycles.

The sliding mechanism, of course, allows more area for a notch-less display, while making space for the rear camera setup and antenna on the sliding back. Xiaomi has achieved 93.4 percent screen to body ratio with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display having full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) resolution. Also, the chin is reduced 4.46mm, which contributed to the increased screen to body ratio by 3.82 percent.

The slider is customizable. Meaning, users can assign actions like open to answer calls, launching an app or taking selfies. Likewise, there are several preset slider sound effects to choose from.

Betting big on cameras

The slider reveals a 24MP + 2MP front camera with a Sony IMX576, which the company claims can achieve 1.8µm pixel size by 4-pixel binning in low-light environments. For the rear, there is another 12MP+12MP camera setup with primary sensor being Sony IMX363 with 1.4µm pixel size and f/1.8 lens, while the secondary telephoto cam has f/2.4 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size.

With these enhancements, Mi MIX 3 achieved a DxOMark photo score of 108, which ranks it among the best camera phones around the globe.

The company is emphasizing on a new Night mode, which is said to take impressive hand-held long exposure shots. Other AI based features like scene recognition, beauty mode and a new auto background music feature for the newly introduced 960fps slow motion videos.

Familiar top-end chipset with 10GB RAM

Internals are no surprise this time. It gets a regular flagship treatment as the other Android phones in 2018. There’s a Snapdragon 845 powering the Mix 3, which is paired with 6GB, 8GB or 10GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Note that you don’t get expandable storage or a headphone jack, but that’s been a constant since the Mix 2.

Stunning as always

When Xiaomi launched the first Mix, its design inspired the phonemakers to think towards reducing the chunk around the display, but the overall design, form factor and material used on the body was something that won Xiaomi tons of praises from around the world.

Continuing their artistic approach towards Mix’s design, the Mi Mix 3 also has comes in a stunning four-sided curved body with ceramic back. Notably, there’s a special edition featuring the legendary Chinese mythical beast Xiezh engraved on the back. The creature is said to symbolize justice. The variant is called the “Forbidden City Palace Museum”, which is also the only variant that comes with 10GB of RAM.

What's more?

The Mi Mix 3 not just supports Qi standard wireless charging, but also comes with a 10W wareless charger in the box.

Price and availability

Mi Mix 3 will be available in Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Onyx Black through online and offline channels in Chinese mainland, with 6GB + 128GB for RMB 3,299 (approx. Rs 34,800) , 8GB +128G for RMB 3,599 (approx. Rs 37,900), and 8GB + 256GB for RMB 3,999 (approx. Rs 42,100). The 10GB + 256GB Mi MIX 3 Palace Museum Edition is priced at RMB 4,999 (approx. Rs 52,700). Availability in India and other markets will be announced closer to local launch dates.