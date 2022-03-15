Magenta takes EV charging points to educational institutions in India

Audio player loading…

Last week, we had Tata Power providing impetus to EVs adoption with plans to set up charging points in large residential and commercial complexes. And now we have Magenta, a popular Charge Point Operator (CPO), taking it inside popular educational institutions.

Magenta has tied up with Xavier Institutes (part of the Jesuit Educational Network) to install EV charging stations at their multiple educational campuses. This initiative has been started off with the first EV charger installation at Mumbai's Xavier's Institute of Engineering Campus at Mahim in Mumbai. It is the first electric charging station in any educational institution in Mumbai.

The EV charging station will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These chargers will be controlled via the ChargeGrid App, which features online remote monitoring and an automated payment mechanism, the company said.

Magenta to have a network of 4800 charging stations

In all, Magenta, will be installing EV chargers across Xavier’s network of educational institutes in India that includes 83 university colleges, 7 major institutes of business management, 22 technical institutes, 11 research institutes, over 92 high schools and 15 specialised institutions.

The charging station is a combination of AC and DC Chargers (30kW DC Fast Charger + 7.4kW AC), which shall support 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. Magenta EV Charging points are presently available in almost 34 cities and on many State and National roads. Magenta has said that it intends to build a network of 4800 charging stations around the country to convert entire roadway segments into e-highways.

Talking of EV ecosystem infrastructure, recently BPCL tied up with Hero MotoCorp. The government itself is doing its bit by trying to roll out a battery swapping policy. In general, having conveniently located EV charging stations will further speed up the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

The EV ecosystem in India is expected to experience a robust growth in the coming years in India as auto manufacturers turn to electric vehicles to attract new consumers. Companies manufacturing charging stations for electric vehicles are witnessing an increase in demand including from --- wait for it --- representatives of apartment complexes.

It may be recalled that the Indian government has set itself a target of setting up 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV) that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026.