Logitech's new MeetUp can be the ultimate conference camera for corporates

Logitech today launched a conference camera for the Indian market. MeetUp, a camera designed for small conference rooms and huddle rooms carries a price tag of Rs 99,995 and will be available starting today.

The camera features 120-degree wide-angle view with an option to additionally pan 25-degrees left and right. It comes with 4K UHD optics along with three camera presets which promises to offer superior video quality. For acoustics, the camera has an integrated audio optimized for huddle room spaces. In addition to this, the camera has three noise-cancelling mics and a voice-optimized speaker which ensures clutter-free conversation.

MeetUp comes with plug-and-play USB connectivity and can work with any video conferencing software or even cloud services.

Apart from this, the company also introduced an app - ConferenceCam Soft Remote, which allows the users to control the MeetUp camera by turning their smartphone or tablet into a remote control. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and users can download it for free from Google Play Store and Apple App store. For large room meetings, you can also buy Logitech Expansion Mic by shedding additional Rs. 28,995.