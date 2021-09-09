Live
PlayStation Showcase live blog: all the PS5 game announcements as they happen
Follow the PlayStation Showcase action as it happens
By Vic Hood
The PlayStation Showcase kicks off in just a few hours, with the 40-minute event set to be packed with PS5 game updates and announcements - and maybe even a few surprises.
Today's showcase is set to be a biggie. While Sony has held the occasional State of Play event here and there in 2021, it was notably absent from both E3 and Gamescom, leaving us crying out for a big PlayStation announcement drop.
And it looks like Sony could answer our pleas tonight - though don't expect any information on PSVR 2 as the company has already confirmed it won't be making an appearance.
The PlayStation Showcase kicks off on September 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST (September 10 at 6am AEST) and we'll be reporting live on the event with expert commentary and opinion right here, ensuring you don't miss a single announcement.
So what are we actually expecting to see at the PlayStation Showcase? While the event is only set to last 40 minutes, we're expecting Sony to pack plenty into that run time - with a focus on upcoming PS5 games.
Our biggest hope for today's showcase is that Sony will finally reveal the God of War sequel. God of War: Ragnarok (as it's rumored to be called) was teased by Sony last year, but we haven't actually seen the game in action, nor do we know what it will be about - we don't even know if it's actually called Ragnarok. Hopefully today we'll get some answers.
We're also expecting Sony to show us more of Horizon Forbidden West. Following the controversy over the game’s lack of a free upgrade path for PlayStation 5 it's likely Sony will want to paint Aloy's next adventure in a more positive light.
The rumor mill is in full swing ahead of the event and we've already spotted this "leaked" running order over on Twitter, which claims we'll see a few world premieres at the event, a trailer for Gran Turismo, a new DualSense controller color and the expected reveal of the God of War sequel.
While we're expecting some of these announcements to happen at the PlayStation Showcase, we're not entirely convinced by this "leak" given that it is laden with spelling errors and claims there will be quite a few speeches from Jim Ryan (no, thank you) but speculation is half the fun of these events, right?
Still have to clear it with XbotKiller but this seems legit. #PlayStationShowcase pic.twitter.com/VPROOXyy15September 7, 2021
Today's the day! The long-awaited PlayStation Showcases kicks off in less than four hours and we'll be following along with all the action right here. Remember the event kicks off at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST and is set to last 40 minutes, followed by deep dives into the games showcased.
Here at TechRadar, we're excited to see what Sony has up its sleeve as the showcase will no doubt be packed with game updates and announcements - and probably a few surprises.
Today's showcase is a biggie. While Sony has held a few State of Play showcases this year, it was notably absent from both E3 2021 and Gamescom, leaving us crying out for a big ol' PlayStation announcement drop. And it looks like Sony will answer our pleas today.
We already have a rough idea of what to expect from Sony at the PlayStation Showcase with a PlayStation Blog post stating that the event will "include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond".
Sony has confirmed that we won't be seeing PSVR 2 making an appearance at today's showcase but has said that "will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small".
