LG develops tech to start car using facial expressions or gestures

New automobile technology, which is being ushered in to improve safety while driving, may soon help car owners to start up their vehicles using facial biometrics ignition solution as opposed to their car keys.

LG Electronics that is carrying out a lot of research and development in this field has developed a system that enables a car owner to start their vehicle by having their facial expressions and finger movements recognized using in-built cameras.

LG Electronics had applied for a patent for its "biometric authentication method and device using multiple cameras in a car" in 2019 and the patent was published recently.

How LG's new technology works

According to a report in DigiTimes, the car owner’s specific body parts are captured with one camera, and informs adjustments while the second camera captures their iris and other biometric characteristics. The driver can start up the vehicle and make adjustments to it using facial expressions and hand gestures.

Facial recognition within the car can also be used to tailor the environment for each driver. For example, when the vehicle identifies the driver using facial recognition, the preferred driver's seat position, speed, cabin temperature, and audio volume are adjusted automatically.

The report adds that the system will be able to detect if a driver is tired or takes ill suddenly, from their facial and hand gestures as they drive.

Facial recognition technology on the vehicle's dashboard camera can also help identify the driver and other family members who are authorized to drive the vehicle. This can ensure that the vehicle is not stolen or misused.

Is this the future of automobile technology?

The biometrics technology, in general, can also allow drivers to control other devices directly, so that they can focus better on driving.

The camera installed within the vehicle can read the driver's gestures and adjust various driving conditions. This can help the driver adjust, say the audio volume or make calls via smartphone connected to the car's audio using gestures. This allows the driver to focus on driving by never letting go of the steering wheel.

Further, the detection system can not only see the movement of a person, but objects as well. The advanced camera technology can spot obstacles ahead and predict potential collisions. When an object is spotted, the system can detect its size and other specifics. And based on the calculation results, the vehicle can automatically determine the best maneuver and where to stay in the lane, and adjust the speed accordingly.

The interiors of future automobiles are being developed based around biometric and touchless technology.

LG is also said to be awaiting patents for new technology in automotive foldable displays and vehicle-to-vehicle communications.

