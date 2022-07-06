Lenovo's new Tab P11 Plus has launched in India at the wrong price point

Audio player loading…

Lenovo has been seeing a rolling success of their budget and mid-range tablet PCs worldwide. The company launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus and it aims to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 5 and the 9th generation iPad. The tablet PC is priced at Rs 25,999 and is available on Amazon.

In terms of design, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with an 11-inch 2K display and quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It comes with a dual-tone brushed metal finish. The tablet PC also comes with Pogo-pins at the bottom for accessories like the detachable keyboard.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus pricing and availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet PC is available in a single variant and colour option - Slate Grey. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tab is priced at Rs 25,999 and is available for purchase on Lenovo’s online store (opens in new tab) as well as on Amazon.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications and features

(Image credit: Lenovo)

When it comes to the internals, the tablet PC runs on a MediaTek Helio G90T processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage can be further expanded via the microSD card slot. It will also run on Android 11 out of the box as well. It is unclear how many updates the device would get in the long run.

The tablet also features a large 7,700 mAh battery pack that provides up to 15 hours of music playback. It also gets a quad-speaker setup and supports Dolby Atmos. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also comes with a 13MP primary camera on the back. With the 8MP front-facing camera, you can also make video calls and enable the face unlock feature.

When it comes to connectivity options, the tablet PC comes with Bluetooth 5.1 along with the standard sensors and Wi-Fi options. It also gets a Type-C port that allows you to charge the device as well with the 20W bundled adapter.

Xiaomi offers better features

(Image credit: Future)

If I have to compare the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications with the ones on the Xiaomi Pad 5, the latter wins hands down. The Lenovo Tab could have been priced even lower for the chipset that it comes with. While the display may be marginally smaller, it does provide better performance and quality. Not to mention the 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 also has its own set of accessories like the keyboard and stylus which you can purchase separately. The tablet is out of stock on both the main website and Amazon, which shows just how much demand is there for it. And it would be worth it to wait until the product is back in stock.