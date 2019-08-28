Kingsoft Office debuts WPS Office 2020 in India

Beijing based Kingsoft Office has released its WPS 2020 office suite in India. Kingsoft presents itself as a viable alternative to Microsoft Office suite which is the default choice for many users around the world.

Started way back in 1988, Kingsoft Office has garnered a huge user base especially on its home turf, China. With over 310 million monthly active users spread across more than 200 countries, Kingsoft now wants to bolster its bussiness in India.

For Kingsoft, India comprises of over 23 million monthly active users and now with WPS 2020, the company is set to serve students, professionals and freelancers with its office tools.

WPS 2020: Whats new?

For the very first time, WPS Office 2020 supports macOS in addition to the existing platforms-- Windows, Linux, Android and iOS.

WPS 2020 features an upgraded interface with tab style, more templates than ever before, PDF to word convertor, OCR image to text conversion, cloud service and a back-up function. WPS Office 2020 has been optimized for macOS and runs smoother in addition to taking less space and supporting most file formats.

WPS Office 2020 gives users access to better templates, graphs and charts alongwith smart formatting and layout options. Users can store documents on the cloud and access it for real-time collaboration with friends.

While the office suite can be used for free, Kingsoft also offers a Premium membership for WPS Office. The membership offers 20 GB cloud storage to consumers and has advanced PDF functions, file recovery options and more Macros.

It's Android app has also been revamped UI and is very lightweight. It also supports translation into 56 languages including Hindi using Google's ML kit.

WPS 2020 is available to download across all major platforms including macOS, Windows, Linux, Android and iOS.