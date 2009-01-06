Trending

Want to Facebook from the Sahara?

By Web  

Then get global Internet access using satellite broadband

Satellite broadband
TS2's portable satellite modems let the US Army access Facebook from Iraq

When you need global access to the web and e-mail only a BGAN portable satellite modem from TS2 Satellite Technologies will do.

We've played with a BGAN (Broadband Global Area Network) satellite modem before.

It's about the size of a small laptop, is made out of sturdy plastic, weighs 1Kg, and folds out to become a transmitter/receiver.

Plug one into a laptop and you can bounce your data off the various satellites in the Inmarsat network.

Who needs satellite broadband?

According to TS2, its BGAN terminals are undergoing something of a renaissance. They're becoming an essential bit of kit for foreign correspondents, soldiers (the US army is a fan), crisis management units, police, fire brigades, emergency services and other safety services.

The T&T Explorer 700 model, for example, is capable of high-quality simultaneous audio and video transmission in real time, two-way data transfer up to 492 Kbit/s , ISDN and VoIP telephony. This is a serious bit of technology.

Or you could use it to play World of Warcraft on the summit of Ben Nevis.

See more Web news