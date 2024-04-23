Tales of the Shire's first trailer showcases the cozy life of Hobbits

Private Division has finally unveiled the first trailer for Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game.

Developed by Wētā Workshop Game Studio, Tales of the Shire is a single-player simulation game all about living your best Hobbit life in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, and it's arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.

The new footage shows off the game's storybook aesthetic and idyllic scenery, as well as the many activities you'll be able to engage in as you build your own life in The Shire.

Set in the town of Bywater, players can explore pastures and visit townsfolks' local shops, fish in the local waters, gather ingredients for meals, grow crops and gardens, and even decorate their hole in the ground with an abundance of personalization options.

Among other relaxing activities, players will also be able to "bring the community together and achieve official village status by throwing the greatest Bywater Festival the Shire has ever seen!"

"With a full belly, stroll back outside to explore the Shire and build relationships with the Bywater locals by helping them to build a garden, sharing one of the many daily Hobbit meals, and more," the official description adds.

"We’re excited to provide players with the opportunity to fulfill their fantasy of living their own humble Hobbit life in the Shire,” said Kelly Tyson, Head of Product at Wētā Workshop in a press release. “Tales of the Shire brings a cozy new dimension to the way fans can experience Middle-earth, with plenty of wholesome, Hobbit-centric gameplay to win-over newcomers to the genre."

The cozy management game was first announced in August 2022 alongside a short teaser, so a full gameplay trailer and launch window have been a long time coming.

“The team at Wētā Workshop is creating a brilliant representation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved works that gives players the agency to create their own Hobbit experience in Middle-earth,” said Michael Worosz, chief strategy officer at Take-Two Interactive and head of Private Division. "Players have been clamoring for a warm and inviting The Lord of the Rings game for years now, and it’s exactly what we’re delivering with Tales of the Shire."

