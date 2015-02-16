Mobile malware infections hit 16 million in 2014

Sixteen million mobile devices were infected by malware at the end of 2014 according to a new report published by Alcatel-Lucent's Motive Security Labs division.

Research carried out by the unit found that mobile malware infections increased by 25% compared to the year before, which was noticeably faster than the 20% rate reported in 2013.

Motive Security Labs came to its 16 million figure by taking the 0.68% of mobile devices that are infected with malware and comparing it to the total number of devices worldwide, and it added that the number is an conservative estimate due to the patchy data available on Russia and China.

Infection rates on Windows and Android devices are now split 50/50, Windows devices being laptops that are connected to mobile internet networks using dongles or other comparable devices.

IoT security a worry in 2015

Alcatel-Lucent's report blamed the increase in malware on mobile owners not taking "proper" device security precautions to prevent their device being infected and then contributing to its spread.

The lab also made a series of predictions for 2015 that included hactivism going mobile, botnets moving to mobile and cloud, Internet of Things being hit, and attacks on the cloud in general increasing.