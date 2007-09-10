Firefox: 400m downloads and counting

400m of us are now using - or have at least downloaded - Firefox

Open-source web browser Firefox has racked up 400 million downloads since it first launched in 2004.

The web browser, created by the Mozilla Foundation, took just one year to pass the 100 million download mark, and another to pass 200 million. Now, three years after first launching, 400 million of us have downloaded the web browser.

Better and safer than IE

"With your amazing efforts, Firefox has reached 400 million downloads and demonstrated that not even the world's most powerful companies can keep people from a better, safer and faster web experience," a posting on the Spread Firefox community forum reads.

Mozilla said Firefox downloads increased by 56 per cent last year. The latest version of the open-source web browser currently holds 27.8 per cent of the web browser market, while Microsoft's Internet Explorer has 66.5 per cent, according to data from market watcher Xitimonitor.com.