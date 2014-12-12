Facebook would turn a 'dislike' button into something positive

Facebook users have for years been asking for a "dislike" button to complement the site's ability to "like" posts, photos and pages, and the company isn't deaf to these requests.

During a Q&A at U.C. Davis Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook is "thinking" about how it might give users what they want while not providing them with a tool for abject negativity, Venturebeat reports.

If they did add this feature, they'd make sure it "ends up being a force for good," Zuckerberg said.

Searching for a solution

"The like button is valuable because it's a quick way to share a positive sentiment," Zuckerberg said. "Some people have asked for a dislike button so they can say something isn't good, and we're not going to do that. I don't think that's good for the community."

But he said he recognizes that some posts are not appropriate to be "liked," and "we've talked about for a while how can people express a wider range of emotions."

Facebook already lets you comment with stickers, but there's another solution that some Facebook users apparently haven't thought of: actually using words when clicking a button on the internet isn't good enough.