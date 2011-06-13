Turkish police hold 32 Anonymous activists

Authorities in Turkey are detaining over 30 people on suspicion of involvement with web-hacktivists Anonymous after the group allegedly launched a DDoS attack on a telecoms regulator in the country last week.

The move comes after DDoS attacks were made by Anonymous on two government websites in protest over internet censorship in Turkey.

Raids took place in 12 provinces across the country today and resulted in detention of 32 people.

We are not a group

The mass holding of supposed Anonymous members is likely to spark a similar reaction from the group as the arrest of three men suspected of involvement in a similar attack in Spain last week.

Anonymous then issued a statement to Spanish police claiming that dedicated denial of service attacks are an online act of peaceful protest.

The statement continued, "You have not detained three participants of Anonymous. We have no members and we are not a group of any kind. You have, however, detained three civilians expressing themselves.

"You are providing us with the fuel, but now you must expect the fire."

The fire, it turned out, was a brief outage of the Spanish police's website during the weekend; what revenge will the collective taken on the Turkish authorities?

