Opera Mini hits 1bn pages per day landmark

Opera Mini users used the mobile browser to read one billion internet pages in a single day, a significant landmark for the Norwegian company.

Opera has revealed that the billion mark was hit on July 25 2010, just over two years on from hitting the 100 million mark for the first time.

"Each day is different in the fast-growing mobile Web. Every day more people around the world choose Opera Mini and view more pages through this browser," said Jon von Tetzchner, co-founder, Opera Software.

Internet experience

"Crossing one billion pages views in a day is further proof that people desire the best Internet experience, no matter where they live or what device they use."

Opera Mini has been a big success for the company, with the Opera engine apparently compressing 11,500 pages every second before sending the content to phones.

"The unique Opera Mini technology compresses data by up to 90 percent before sending content to the phone, resulting in faster page loading, improved speed, and lower browsing costs," adds Opera's release.