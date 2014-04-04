Nest Protect smoke alarm could be a silent killer, gets pulled from shelves

Luckily, you'll be able to get a full refund

Nest has taken its Nest Protect smoke alarm off the shelves, after it discovered a potentially fatal glitch.

Nest Wave, the feature that lets you wave your arm to deactivate the alarm, could also be unintentionally activated through a "unique combination of circumstances."

The result could lead to Nest's alarm remaining silent if a fire was to take place - sort of the opposite of what it's meant to do, really.

We didn't start the fire

In response, Nest has disabled the Nest Wave feature on all Protects and has stopped sales of all new alarms while it works on the problem.

Nest chief exec Tony Fadell said in a blog post that the company expects the fix to take "at least two or three months".

He also confirmed that Nest will offer a complete refund to all current owners of Protect alarms.

The good news is that Nest said it isn't aware of any customers who have actually experienced the glitch so far.