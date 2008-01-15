MySpace gets serious about child security

Is MySpace really becoming safer for children to use?

After being dragged through the mud in the court of public opinion, MySpace has finally implemented a new set of security features that could finally curb the reported targeting of children on the popular social network.

Responding to news reports, lawmakers from 49 US states and the District of Columbia have pressured MySpace into instituting an online safety initiative that would finally eliminate some of the policies that created what one US lawmaker called, "a towering danger to kids".



Four pillars of MySpace

The MySpace plan is based on four pillars: site functionality, parental tools, law enforcement interaction and an online safety task force.

To address these pillars, the site said that it will finally enforce its minimum age of 14 and monitor each image and video uploaded on the site. Next, MySpace will give parents more power by offering a software solution to give them the opportunity to watch what their kids do more closely.



Call the Cops

MySpace will also call on law enforcement to react quickly to possible predatory activities by continuing its hosting of a 24-hour police hotline, while developing a task force that will investigate ways to make the site safer.

Most of these promises have been implemented already, but items like the parental software should be made available soon.