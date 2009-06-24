More job cuts for MySpace

Just a week on from admitting that it was making significant cuts to its US work force, social networking site MySpace has stated that two thirds of its international workforce will be culled.

The News Corp owned website has made a statement that international staff would be reduced from 450 to 150, with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Sweden and Spain 'under review for possible restructuring'.

This would leave the London office, as well as ones in Berlin and Sydney, as the key regional offices outside of the States.

Cumbersome

"As we conducted our review of the company, it was clear that internationally, just as in the US, MySpace's staffing had become too big and cumbersome to be sustainable in current market conditions," said MySpace Chief Executive Owen Van Natta.

Last week the announcement was made that a third of MySpace's US workforce would be cut.