Facebook music service to be called Facebook Vibes?

A software developer has discovered a string of code that suggests that Facebook's long-rumoured music service will be called Facebook Vibes.

Jeff Rose spotted that the code, which relates to the social network's recently released video chat feature, includes reference to another app, "facebook.vibes".

In a blog post, he writes, "The vibes app connects with a music download dialog in the page though, so I'm guessing that with this release we are seeing the seeds for Facebook's upcoming music offering."

Just vibing, man

The name was just about the only thing that hadn't leaked about Facebook's upcoming music dashboard, with rumours circling that it will launch in August.

The social network looks set to use Facebook Connect and integrate a music player into the site's newsfeed page, housing it in a tab on the left hand side of the page.

Zuckerberg and his cronies have apparently already inked a deal with Spotify, with rumours suggesting that other music services are also set to come on board.