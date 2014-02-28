Computacenter moves into enterprise cloud services

Computacenter has announced that it has added enterprise cloud services to its portfolio using VMware's vCloud Hybrid Service (vCHS).

The Hybrid Cloud project is VMware attempt to take on Amazon, so having Computercentre onside should provide it with an aggressive sale's partner.

Tested in the UK and US

Computercentre has been testing its service using early-access programme across the US and the UK. The programme was revealed It was unveiled as a beta service in the UK during theVMworld conference last year.

According to a company statement, the service will help enterprises find the right balance of public and private cloud and to support their cloud strategy.

Computacenter has already taken its first enterprise order for vCHS so it expects its future to be rosy.

Not just a commodity

Computacenter's director of data centre solutions Neil Eke told Datacentre Dynamics that that the move will mean that the cloud infrastructure will not have to be a commodity service offered on a per use basis.

The new service offers flexibility and control over technology resources offered by vCHS will help customers to move beyond this and towards an IT-enabled business, Eke said.