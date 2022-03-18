Indian space startup is the winner of Qualcomm’s hardware challenge

Audio player loading…

Dhruva Space, a space-tech startup with its low earth orbit satellite to enable 5G Radio Access Network, is the winner of the sixth edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge.

Ossus Biorenewable, with its innovative smart autonomous bioreactor generating green hydrogen from industrial effluents and Nimble Vision with its Ni-Smart manhole product to monitor sewage flow, were the first and second runners-up of the India’s longest-running hardware startup incubation program.

The winners were awarded Rs 65 lakh, while the first and second runners-up got Rs 50 lakh and Rs 35 lakh respectively.

Qualcomm said that twelve top startups were selected among 160 applicants, for incubation in areas of technology development, business model and intellectual property rights. Three winners were chosen after completion of the annual incubation cycle.

What Qualcomm is providing to all the startups

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

In addition to the awards for the top three startups, Qualcomm is also making a financial grant for all the shortlisted startups. The chip major will also provide reimbursements of up to Rs 3.2 lakh for two full utility patent applications pertaining to the proposal for the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge and during the incubation phase of the program.

Qualcomm will extend to these startups accelerator services at no additional cost, including diagnostic assessments and workshop interventions on scaling operations, customers, and products; managing competition and financials; organization-building, and investment-seeking.

The startups also get opportunities to participate at industry events hosted by Qualcomm or those where Qualcomm participates. A dedicated engineering team from Qualcomm will support the shortlisted startups with their prototype design and development and access to a dedication Innovation Lab for testing.

Aligned with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative, the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge was launched in 2016 to support innovation and invest in ideas that have potential to strengthen and accelerate the country’s digital economy.

The program has, till date, incubated 77 startups with 22+ commercial products, over 200 patents filed, and Rs 1050 Crore raised in funding with 4 successful exits via acquisition.

A total of Rs 1.9 crore in awards has been distributed during the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2021.