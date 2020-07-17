Indian hospital teaches live surgery over video calls

The health care sector is facing a lot of challenges during the time of the pandemic . They are working round the clock across the globe. Many of the healthcare institutions have quickly adapted to online solutions.

One among them is the Ganga Medical Centre & Hospital at Coimbatore in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The hospital conducted its Hand and Microsurgery operative course completely online since the face-to-face meetup is impossible during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic . With the help of Microsoft Teams , the hospital conducted its annual learning conference on July 11 and 12 with more than 550 surgeons from 27 countries in attendance.

An on-ground videographer was providing the live feed from specialized audio and video equipment installed in the four operating theatres. The live feeds were sent over Microsoft Teams and broadcast using Microsoft Stream to a global audience extending from Australia to Argentina. The two-day course was handled by five leading surgeons who conducted parallel classes with a live voiceover added to the feed to explain nuances of surgical skills and techniques.

During the current ongoing crisis, healthcare institutions are reimagining the ways they treat their patients and help medical professionals learn new skills, irrespective of location. Microsoft is working with several partners to make the process smoother and better with their offering with empowering every person and every organization to achieve more.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The course is held every year and covers discussions between the operating faculty and the delegates on aspects of hand surgery from a minor trigger finger to reattachment of a totally amputated finger. The course is regularly attended by plastic surgeons and orthopaedic surgeons dealing with trauma and having a special interest in hand surgery.

As frontline responders in the global health crisis, healthcare institutions have swiftly adopted collaborative tools and cloud-based solutions to ensure continuity in providing quality healthcare and regular learning for the medical fraternity.

“Every crisis offers new learnings. Covid-19 is no different. This global crisis has made remote working, remote healthcare and remote learning the new normal. It is inspiring to see how our technology is helping healthcare institutions, doctors and hospital staff collaborate seamlessly to deliver top-notch services to patients and provide real time-learning even amid such difficult situations. Microsoft India is honored to enable remote healthcare, consultancy and telemedicine for many healthcare institutions. We are delighted to partner with Ganga Hospital in this unique project of a live interactive surgery to audiences across the world,” said Samik Roy, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India.