India & Japan to join hands for much-needed standardisation in EV charging

While the charging infrastructure for EVs is indeed getting a boost, one of the things that is worrying the planners is the lack of standardisation thereof. Selecting the right charging infrastructure standard for EVs is one of the factors hindering widespread adoption.

In the event, a tie-up between India and Japan, through their respective agencies that are responsible for establishing charging standards, could go a long way in solving the thorny problem.

According to a report in Nikkei Asia, "CHAdeMO Association, the organisation responsible for Japan's charging standard, will work with India's standards drafting committee, which includes such automakers as Mahindra Electric and Maruti Suzuki."

The two are expected to submit a proposal to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) later this year. And if everything goes well, the proposal would be implemented early next year.

Standardisation can address range anxiety

Different charging standards use different plug shapes and protocols for communication between the car and charger. Global markets are largely split between Japanese and European standards. And there is Tesla, which has its own standard and protocol. All this leads to confsuions and problems. The issue of range anxiety is not addressed.

All these years, there has been three competing charging standards in India — CHAdeMO, CCS and Indian Bharat Standard. And it has been the endeavour of BIS and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to establish an agreeable and acceptable charging protocol for all.

The Nikkei report said the proposed specifications would allow for a maximum output of 22 kilowatts -- half the typical figure for charging stations in Japan. Simplified construction would facilitate charging from commercial power sources for factories. "The cost of installing a charging point, now in the $15,000 to $23,000 range, could be cut to the equivalent of under $10,000."

The tradeoff here is that there would be longer charging times. But in a market which is just slowly developing, the battery capacity of the EVs is not on the higher side. So the planners don't see much of a problem on this score.

Even though the charging protocol will be based on Japanese standards, India plans to have local companies build charging equipment here.

CHAdeMO has around 500 member companies in its ambit, and that includes Nissan Motor, Toyota Motor and Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings. CHAdeMO protocol, which has been around for over ten years, is a DC charging standard. CHAdeMO Association provides certification and ensures compatibility between the car and the charger. CHAdeMO connector is identical across the globe and is a standalone plug that can be with or without an AC connector. This saves costs for EV makers and enables EV travels across places hassle-free.