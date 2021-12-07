Huawei might be working on a Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor

Huawei has been trying hard to stage a comeback. After offloading its sub-brand Honor, Huawei has somehow managed to get the relevant supplies to help build phones.

We recently heard that the company is working on a new foldable phone - and now a leak reveals that Huawei might be working on a clamshell foldable phone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A tipster known as TechAgent has shared an image of the rear of the device with a secondary display and a triple camera setup. However, the leak's authenticity cannot be vouched for as the tipster himself is not very sure of its credentials.

Huawei Mate V rendering with two rings on back, one with a camera and another one with a secondary display. Don't know whether this rendering is legit or not. But it looks more likely a Samsung Z Flip.#HuaweiMateV #Huawei pic.twitter.com/lbS2IBJAnPDecember 4, 2021 See more

The circular secondary display is worth noticing, which might be just too small even for notifications and alerts. The camera island is also circular and houses a triple camera setup. Both the modules' placement reminds us of Huawei’s latest phone P50 Pro.

Even though Honor and Huawei are separate now, their latest phones look eerily similar to the Huawei devices launched during the same period. If we go by this logic, this might be one of Honor’s upcoming foldable phones as well.

That said, a recent report reveals that the Chinese smartphone maker might indeed be working on a clamshell-type foldable phone, and it might be called Mate V.

If launched, this would not be Huawei’s first foldable phone. The company has already launched more than a few foldable phones similar to the Galaxy Fold from Samsung – though one of them has an outward folding display and the other one with an inward folding display.

With these devices improving with each iteration, it was only a matter of time that Huawei would experiment with different form factors. Talking about the flip form factor, even Motorola has tried a couple of iterations of its Razr foldable phone.

In any case, if Huawei ends up launching this phone, it might come without Google services – that’s to the clampdown by the US, and the users who end up purchasing the phone outside China might have to use Huawei’s app ecosystem built with Harmony OS.

Upcoming smartphones in India - Check out what's up for grabs in December

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!