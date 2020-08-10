Huawei Mate X2 likely to get big design revamp

Besides the Galaxy Fold, there’s only really one foldable product that comes close to what Samsung has achieved, the Huawei Mate X. And latest reports say that the Huawei Mate X2 could be bringing in refreshing new changes that could make it even more interesting.

According to DisplaySearch and DSCC analyst Ross Young, the Mate X2 will boast an inward folding screen rather than the outward version that we currently see. That’s not all, he also said that the displays will be sourced from Samsung and China’s BOE. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it won’t have the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection and instead, will use CPI (colourless polyimide). Unfortunately, If this does happen, it will mean less durability on the display side compared to the UTG.

The Mate X2 will have the same panel size as the original Mate X, 8.03”. But it is in-folding rather than out-folding.August 9, 2020

A recent interesting tweet by Ross has shed even more details on the Mate X2 display. According to him, the inward display size will be the same as the original Mate X, which is 8.03-inches. This raises a big question - where will the big camera vertical strip be placed?

The camera strip in the Mate X lies on the inside while the big display is outside. In the case of the Mate X2, since the outward display is to be shifted inside, this would leave no room for the single-camera strip. Hence, it will inevitably have to be moved to the back. But then, there would be no place for the front camera except inside the display. This would mean that Huawei is moving towards a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but with a bit different dimension size.

The outward folding display of the Mate X was its USP for which it was hated and liked equally. It would be interesting to see how the audience will react to such a big design revamp.

The original Huawei Mate X launched in November last year and we expect the Mate X2 to show up with the Huawei Mate 40 around the same time.