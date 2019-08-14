HTC launches Wildfire X in a bid to acquire its lost spot in the Indian market

HTC has launched a new smartphone, the Wildfire X in India on Flipkart. The new phone comes in two variants having a 3GB RAM and a 4GB RAM with 21GB and 128GB storage respectively.

Most people thought that HTC had silently departed the smartphone game, beyond its attempts to launch a blockchain phone in the HTC Exodus. But on August 12, HTC India tweeted a teaser where it mentioned that it is still in the game, and its “journey of innovation continues.”

Although the new smartphone was teased earlier, the specifics of the phone were a mystery. The HTC Wildfire X, which kept us all interested, is now confirmed to be a budget offering placed in the most competitive price segment.

HTC Wildfire X specifications

As mentioned the phone comes in two storage configurations -- 3GB+32GB, 4GB+128GB. It features a 6.22-inch display with waterdrop design and 1520x720 resolution. It’s using Mediatek Helio P22 chipset that’s an equivalent to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series.

On the camera front, it features a triple camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary with 2X optical zoom and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, there’s an 8MP camera.

As a highlight, HTC has put a “Mybuddy” security feature that can be used to trigger a loud SOS alarm and send the live location to family and record and transmit audio/video of the surrounding in real-time.

With all that to offer, the HTC Wildfire X will compete against the likes of Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus Max Pro M2 and similar.

With Wildfire X :Go Out Fearlessly with MyBuddy Distress Companion. Capture Fearlessly with 8X Hybrid Zoom and Triple Camera. Our Fearless Promise: 6 Months No-Questions-Asked Accidental Damage Protection.Coming Soon on Flipkart !#HTCIndia pic.twitter.com/6uLYqEUP0zAugust 14, 2019

Price and availability

The MRP of both smartphones is Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999 for 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants respectively. But, Flipkart is offering a limited time offer, under which the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4GB RAM variant is set at Rs 12,999.

The smartphone will go on sale at 12 PM on August 22.