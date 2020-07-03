HRX launches a range of Qualcomm-powered wireless earphones in India

Qualcomm is a silent enabler for a lot of audio products in the market. For its entry into the highly lucrative Indian market, it has partnered with fitness brand HRX for a range of wireless audio products.

HRX is a homegrown fitness brand that has entered into wearables and consumer electronics. Its new range of Bluetooth enabled earphones sport Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology which enhances the voice and suppresses background noise for a better experience during calls. They are also powered by the Qualcomm QCC30xx Bluetooth Audio SoCs which offer OEM customization on a per-product basis.

The first wave includes three products - a pair of truly wireless earphones and two wireless earphones. The products also come with three months of complimentary Gaana Plus subscription.

Check out the latest HRX audio products on Flipkart

HRX X-Drops 9G

HRX’s first pair of TWS, the X-Drops 9G is powered by TrueWireless Stereo by Qualcomm which brings isosynchronous connectivity between the buds and the source but a latency-free audio output. It also harnesses the new chipset for low power consumption and extended battery life. It has a quoted battery life of 6 hours on a single charge, with an additional 21 hours in the charging case. It is also IPX7 rated for water resistance and comes in two colours, Cosmic Black and Galaxy Blue. Four silicone tips are also offered to tailor the fit according to your preferences. The HRX X-Drops 9G is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available on Flipkart .

HRX X-Wave 7R

X-Wave 7R aims to bring the aforementioned features at a lower price point. It implements a ‘Flex Fold’ neckband-style design which can be easily stowed away. The buds are changeable and are accompanied by hooks to help them stay in your ears during activities. 10mm dynamic drivers power them. It functions over Bluetooth 5.0 and can be connected to two devices at once. To top it all off, it is also IPX4 rated and comes with voice assistant. The HRX X-Wave 7R will set you back by Rs 1,499 on Flipkart . Colour options include Mars Red and Mystic Black.

HRX X-Wave 14R

For those looking for something a little higher-end, the X-Wave 14R adds a dedicated bass boost mode to the 10mm drivers for added oomph. As with others, it uses Bluetooth 5.0 and can be connected to multiple devices at once. BLE allows it to have a battery life of nearly 10 hours. Along with voice assistant, it also offers a gaming mode which is supposed to bring the latency down to just 35ms. The buds are also magnetic in nature to put them away safely when not in use. It is priced at Rs 1,799 and comes in finishes such as Space Gold, Supernova Blue and Comet Red.

“With the new HRX Audio devices supported by our technologies, consumers can look forward to a wealth of new features that will allow them to enjoy a long-lasting and distraction-free audio experience,” said Uday Dodla, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India