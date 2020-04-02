How to watch Tacoma FD online: stream season 2 anywhere now

This first-responder comedy was one of the most-watched new cable shows last year, and it's now back for a second season. Rad on to find out how to watch Tacoma FD Season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

Tacoma FD cheat sheet Running for 13 episodes, Season 2 of Tacoma FD began airing in the US on truTV on March 26. New episodes will be shown every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on the network.

If you've ever wondered what the everyday life of firefighter would be like then this probably isn't the show to gain insight from. Coming from the makers of cult comedy movie Super Troopers, Tacoma FD features the crew of a Washington fire department battling their own boredom in America's wettest city.

Forced to contend with the less glamorous elements of the job, the squad keeps itself entertained with creative competitions, and bizarre emergency calls and some less than ingenious ways of getting around a workplace ban on gambling.

Sticky situations the crew find themselves in this time out include finding themselves trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, fighting a fire at a haunted house, along with an ill-fated attempt at creating a series of fire safety videos.

Series co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme return to play Chief Terry McConky and Capt. Eddie Penisi, while the new season sees guest appearances from Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano and former SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan.

If you need a dose of juvenile humour during the lockdown, or just need some creative ideas from the crew on how to look busy doing nothing (an essential working from home skill), then this is a show that's sure to come to your rescue. Here's how to watch Tacoma FD and stream season 2 online from all corners of the globe.

How to watch Tacoma FD in the US

Once the network of naff reality shows, in more recent times TruTV has become an unlikely home to some of the best cult comedies on TV, including Tacoma FD. If you have cable you can tune in to new episodes of the comedy every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT. TruTV also has a free online platform and apps where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to TruTV programming. Each platform comes with a free trial period, usually of around 7-days: Hulu + Live TV : One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available but TruTV and therefore TacomaFD is included in the core package. Try it for FREE for a week and see if it's right for you.

: One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available but TruTV and therefore TacomaFD is included in the core package. Try it for FREE for a week and see if it's right for you. AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels. YouTube TV : $44.99 for over 70 channels including TruTV.

: $44.99 for over 70 channels including TruTV. Amazon Prime Video: You can buy the most recent episodes of Tacoma FD without being registered to Amazon Prime ($2.99 for HD quality).

How to watch Tacoma FD from outside your country

If you're looking to tune into season 2 of Tacoma FD, but find yourself stuck abroad, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch the show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Tacoma FD no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Tacoma FD from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Watch Tacoma FD online in Canada

There's good news and bad news for fans of the show in Canada. CTV Comedy Channel have confirmed they'll be showing season 2, however the first episode of the new run isn't due to air on the network until April 9. If you don't mind waiting that long, you'll be able to stream the show via the network’s website, however you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account. If you're less patient, from America, and want to watch the show in tandem with your buddies in the US, then follow our guide above to grabbing a VPN and then sign up to TruTV like you would at home.

Can you watch Tacoma FD in the UK?

The UK version of TruTV was unfortunately shuttered last year. While Comedy Central appears to be the channel that's picking up much of TruTV's original content, including the likes of Impractical Jokers, Tacoma FD sadly isn't currently on its schedule. If you're from the States and desperate to see the show at the same time as US audiences, your only option is to grab a VPN and sign up to TruTV like you would at home.

Can you watch Tacoma FD in Australia?

Its unfortunately the same story for Aussie comedy fans - there are currently no confirmed broadcasters of Tacoma FD in the region.