How to watch a Dallas Cowboys live stream in 2020/21

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, with five Super Bowl victories to their name, won by NFL legends like Tom Landry, Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett. Competing in the NFC East, they're one of the most popular teams not only in the US but all over the world, so read on as our guide explains how to watch a Cowboys live stream from anywhere and for every game of the 2020/21 NFL season.

How to watch a Cowboys live stream Everything you need to know to watch the Dallas Cowboys online throughout the 2020/21 NFL season is below, from TV channel details to live streaming options - and you can take your preferred Cowboys live stream with you wherever you are by a drafting a rock-solid VPN.

This year, hopes were high for the Cowboys as they came into the season with a high-octane offense featuring quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliot, and wide receiver Amari Cooper - plus an exciting new addition to an already talented WR corps in the form of first-round draft pick CeeDee Lamb.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, the season hasn't gone as planned thus far, with Prescott suffering a season-ending injury in the team's week 5 game against NFC East rivals the Giants. it was one of those freak injuries that was painful to watch and while Dallas' season wasn't exactly a cakewalk prior to Dak's IR designation, expectations have been adjusted with former Bengals QB Andy Dalton now under center.

However, the Cowboys have had their moments and with the NFC East being arguably the league's weakest division this year - a losing record could conceivably produce a playoff team - their season is far from over. They've shown some promise recently, too, playing some good football before ultimately falling to the undefeated Steelers 24-19 in week 9.

If you're a Cowboys fan, we know you haven't lost faith - and therefore will want to know the best, easiest ways to watch Big D in action this season. Read on as we explain all the ways there are to watch a Dallas Cowboys live stream for the 2020/21 NFL season.

How to watch a Dallas Cowboys live stream from outside your country

You may not be able to watch the Dallas Cowboys play using your usual cable TV or streaming service subscription due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website.

On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Use a VPN to get a Cowboys live stream abroad

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2020/21 Dallas Cowboys live stream: how to watch the Cowboys online in the US

Cowboys fans in the US that don’t want to miss a single game this season will need either a cable package or a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. This season, Fox and NFL network will show Thursday Night Football, NBC will show Sunday Night Football and ESPN will show Monday Night Football. The NFL also has its own streaming service called NFL Game Pass which costs just $99 for the whole season. However, there is a big catch as in the US: the service will only allow you to watch replays of games, and doesn't offer live streams like its international version. For this reason, we recommend getting a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network instead of signing up for NFL Game Pass. If you’re located outside the US it’s a different story as the International NFL Game Pass doesn’t have these same restrictions but more on that later. Of all the streaming services currently available, Sling TV is the best option for most Cowboys fans. The best streaming service for Dallas Cowboys fans To watch every Cowboys game this season, you’ll need to sign up for the service’s Orange + Blue plan which costs $35 for your first month and then increases to $45 per month. Sling’s Orange + Blue plan gives you access to almost all of the channels you’ll need to watch the NFL live this season as it includes ESPN, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network, though not CBS. This isn't really a problem if you only want to watch Dallas Cowboys games this season, as NBC is the regional sports network for the Dallas-Fort Worth market and airs Cowboys games that aren't being nationally televised. So Sling TV, which offers a FREE trial of all its plans, should have Big D-or-bust fans completely covered. If you're a Cowboys fan who also likes watching other NFL teams play from time to time, then you might still want CBS. In that case, Sling is currently running a promotion where it will send new customers who pre-pay for two months of its service a free over-the-air antenna which will allow you to watch all of the NFL games shown on CBS this season. Alternatively, for the odd CBS game you might want to watch, you could check out the network's CBS All Access service, which is cheap at just $5.99 a month and offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. How to watch Dallas Cowboys blackout games And if blackouts become an issue for whatever reason, remember that having a good VPN on your software roster can help you get around this - just follow the guide above. How to get a free Cowboys ive stream for select games Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Don’t worry as you’ll still be able to watch a number of football games for free on mobile by downloading the Yahoo Sports app . Yahoo will show every NFL game that is broadcast in your local TV market for free in its app including Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

How to watch a Dallas Cowboys live stream in Canada

The streaming service DAZN is the best way to watch the NFL and Cowboys games in Canada this season and there are a number of tempting DAZN packages on offer. With DAZN, you’ll be able to watch every game in the 2020-21 NFL season on all of your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4 in addition to iOS, Android, PC and Mac. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but DAZN also offers a FREE TRIAL deal that will let you try DAZN for free so you can see if it's the right option for you.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys: live stream every game in the UK

If you’re in the UK, then Sky Sports is one of watching the Cowboys this season as the network will show more than 100 live games on Sky Sports Main Event and on its new Sky Sports NFL channel. The network will show at least five live games per week including every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game, plus a selected early and late kick-off game. As one of the NFL's most celebrated teams, the Cowboys are often among the teams featured, but for those who don’t want the full commitment of a Sky contract, there are other options. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass will let you watch the network’s NFL coverage and can be cancelled at any time. In addition to the NFL, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use - but we highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage for the beginning of the 2020 NFL season as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. And for the die-hard Cowboys fans that can’t stand the thought of missing a single game will be happy to know that NFL Game Pass is also available in the UK. However, unlike in the US, the International NFL Game Pass will let you watch all 250+ games this season live as they happen as well as the Playoffs and Super Bowl LV for £143.99 per year. You can also pay for your NFL Game Pass plan in four installments of £36.00. If you're looking to watch a Cowboys live stream from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to live stream Dallas Cowboys NFL games in Australia

Cowboys fans in Australia have several options to watch the NFL this season as Foxtel, 7Mate and Kayo Sports will all broadcast live games. Foxtel will broadcast live NFL games via ESPN but you will need to add the network’s Sports Package for $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to watch making it a hard option to recommend. While you won’t be able to watch every game this season on 7Mate , the network will show two games per week free over-the-air and some games will be available to stream on its streaming service 7Plus. If you’ve already cut the cord, then the excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. It costs either $25 or $35 per month depending on which package you choose but it’s still far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single Kayo Sports subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. And don't forget: you can grab a good VPN to ensure you can access your preferred streaming coverage from anywhere in the world, while NFL Game Pass is available in Australia for those who don't want to miss a single Dallas Cowboys game this season.

Dallas Cowboys 2020 regular season schedule

Current Dallas Cowboys record: 2-7 (3rd in NFC East)

Week 1 - Cowboys at Rams - lost by Cowboys 20-17

- Cowboys at Rams - lost by Cowboys 20-17 Week 2 - Cowboys vs Falcons - won by Cowboys 40-39

- Cowboys vs Falcons - won by Cowboys 40-39 Week 3 - Cowboys at Seahawks - lost by Cowboys 38-31

- Cowboys at Seahawks - lost by Cowboys 38-31 Week 4 - Cowboys vs Browns - lost by Cowboys 49-38

- Cowboys vs Browns - lost by Cowboys 49-38 Week 5 - Cowboys vs Giants - won by Cowboys 37-34

- Cowboys vs Giants - won by Cowboys 37-34 Week 6 - Cowboys vs Cardinals - lost by Cowboys 38-10

- Cowboys vs Cardinals - lost by Cowboys 38-10 Week 7 - Cowboys at Washington Football Team - lost by Cowboys 25-3

- Cowboys at Washington Football Team - lost by Cowboys 25-3 Week 8 - Cowboys at Eagles - lost by Cowboys 23-9

- Cowboys at Eagles - lost by Cowboys 23-9 Week 9 - Cowboys vs Steelers - lost by Cowboys 24-19

- Cowboys vs Steelers - lost by Cowboys 24-19 Week 10 - Bye Week

- Bye Week Week 11 - Cowboys at Vikings on Sunday, November 22

- Cowboys at Vikings on Sunday, November 22 Week 12 - Cowboys vs Washington Football Team on Thursday, November 26

- Cowboys vs Washington Football Team on Thursday, November 26 Week 13 - Cowboys at Ravens on Thursday, December 3

- Cowboys at Ravens on Thursday, December 3 Week 14 - Cowboys at Cincinnati on Sunday, December 13

- Cowboys at Cincinnati on Sunday, December 13 Week 15 - Cowboys vs San Francisco on Sunday, December 20

- Cowboys vs San Francisco on Sunday, December 20 Week 16 - Cowboys vs Philadelphia on Sunday, December 27

- Cowboys vs Philadelphia on Sunday, December 27 Week 17 - Cowboys at Jets on Sunday, December 3