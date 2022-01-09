How to watch 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: live stream the AFCON online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The Africa Cup of Nations is one of football's most open and captivating tournaments, featuring some of the world’s finest players, and it's all kicking off in January in Cameroon. The AFCON 2021 will showcase the continent's best talents, including a host of Premier League stars. Here's how to watch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and watch every AFCON live stream wherever you are.

The 33rd edition of the AFCON had been due to take place last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning that, like last year's Euro 2020, the tournament has been left with a somewhat awkward and confusing title.

Hosted by Cameroon across five cities the 24-team tournament will play out over four weeks in January and February 2022, with Algeria the defending champions. Watch out for Premier League favourites like Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez as Africa battles it out to show who's best.

Here's how to watch an AFCON 2021 live stream from anywhere - including how to watch the Africa Cup of Nations for free . We also have key information on the AFCON 2021 fixtures, schedule, groups, format and the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams.

How to watch a AFCON 2021 FREE live stream online in the UK

BBC iPlayer The great news for UK football fans is that a big chunk of AFCON 2021 games will be available to watch FREE online! The BBC is set to broadcast 10 games from the tournament live including the final in Yaounde's Olembe Stadium on Sunday, February 6. The first game shown on the free-to-air network will be the heavyweight clash between Nigeria and Egypt on Tuesday, January 11. That means you'll be able to stream coverage online via BBC iPlayer - just make sure you possess a valid TV license. If you're a footy fan who wants coverage of every single 2021 AFCON fixture, then you'll need Sky Sports. The pay TV broadcaster will be showing all 52 matches of AFCON 2021 live across their platforms on TV and online. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices or try Now TV for PAYG access. Not in the UK for AFCON 2021? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch AFCON 2021 from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch AFCON 2021 online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream AFCON 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's BBC iPlayer the UK or possibly Sling or FuboTV for the US.

How to watch an AFCON 2021 live stream in the US

beIN Sports International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in the US, and if you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently try out Sling for free for three days to see if you like it. It's a good service and well worth a go. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But test it out for free first with a fuboTV FREE trial. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch AFCON 2021 soccer in Australia

use a VPN In Australia, there's only one place to tune into AFCON 2021. Optus Sport is set to show all 52 matches of the tournament as well as its regular Premier League coverage. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch AFCON 2021: live stream soccer in Canada

beIN Sports Much like in the US, beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in Canada. beIN is available through most cable providers, including Bell and Rogers, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service BeIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.95 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $164.95 per annum. It has dedicated apps for iOS, Android and Apple TV as well as a number of Smart TV platforms. And if you're not in Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above to tune in with a beIN.

Who has qualified for AFCON 2021 and who are the favorites?

Following Egypt's back-to-back-to-back AFCON titles triumph between 2006 and 2010, the tournament has had five different winners and nine different finalists, underscoring just how difficult it is to predict a tournament winner can be.

Holders Algeria, who boast the dual attacking threat of Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and West Ham's Saïd Benrahma are nevertheless the favourites with the bookies.

While many pundits are tipping the Mohamed Salah-led Egypt to triumph or the talent-packed Senegal who boast Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané, as well as Edouard Mendy and Cheikhou Kouyate, a smart bet could be the Ivory Coast, who will have Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Eric Bailly to count upon, as well as one of the world's most in-form strikers with Ajax's on fire Sebastien Haller.

Group A

Cameroon (hosts)

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Islands

Ethiopia

Group B

Gambia

Mali

Mauritania

Tunisia

Group C

Comoros Islands

Gabon

Ghana

Morocco

Group D

Egypt

Guinea Bissau

Nigeria

Sudan

Group E

Algeria

Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast

Sierra Leone

Group F

AFCON 2021 fixtures: upcoming schedule

Group stages

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameron vs Burkina Faso, 5pm WAT local time / 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Group A: Ethiopia vs Cape Verde, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal vs Zimbabwe, 2pm WAT local time / 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST / 12am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Group B: Guinea vs Malawi, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Group C: Morocco vs Ghana, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Group C: Comoros vs Gabon, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 2pm WAT local time / 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST / 12am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Group D: Nigeria vs Egypt, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Group D: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia vs Mali, 2pm WAT local time / 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST / 12am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Group F: Mauritania vs Gambia, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Group A: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal vs Guinea, 2pm WAT local time / 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST / 12am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Group B: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Group C: Morocco vs Comoros, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria vs Sudan, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia vs Mali, 2pm WAT local time / 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST / 12am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Group F: Tunisia vs Mauritania, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala) l

Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Round of 16

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Game 2: Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Monday January 24

Game 3: Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Game 4: Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Game 6: Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 8: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Quarter-finals

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Semi-finals

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 5pm WAT local time / 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST / 3am AEDT (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

2021 AFCON Final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 8pm WAT local time / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST / 6am AEDT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

AFCON 2021 format: how does it work?

The African Cup of Nations was expanded from 16 teams to 24 for AFCON 2019, and the same format is in place for this year's competition.

The teams are split into six groups of four, which were loosely dictated by each nation's performances in qualifying.

Each team plays the other teams in its group once, and the top two in each group automatically qualify for the knockout stages. However, of the six teams that finish third in their group standings, the four strongest also go through.

The knockout phase begins with the Round of 16, followed by the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and, eventually, the 2021 AFCON Final is on Sunday, February 6.

What is the Africa Cup of Nations?

First held in 1957, the now biennial tournament is the most prestigious football competition in Africa and is organised by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF).

With its teams usually opting for attacking play, and a predilection for open, unpredictable results, it's widely regarded by many soccer fans as the most entertaining men's international football tournament there is.

From Ivory Coast’s marathon shootout win in 1992 after 10 rounds of sudden death spot kicks, to Zambia’s emotional success in 2012, the competition never fails to throw up memorable moments.

Where is AFCON 2021 being held?

This year's tournament takes place across six venues in five Cameroonian cities, with the Olembe Stadium and the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo hosting matches in the capital Yaoundé.

The bulk of the group stage matches will be played out at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The opening match of the tournament as well as the showpiece final are both set to take place at the newly built 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium in the capital.

Who won AFCON 2019?

Algeria are the defending champs this time out, after winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in their history after beating Senegal in the 2019 final in Cairo, Egypt.

The Algerians triumph came via a freak early goal after Baghdad Bounedjah's shot took a huge deflection off Salif Sane and looped over despairing goalkeeper Alfred Gomes for what would prove to be the game's crucial moment.