Horror of horrors! India's search on Google is interesting

The times we live in are as such horror-filled. So one would think horror movies would be the last thing that people would want to watch during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

But real life is stranger than fiction. And, as it happens, the search on Google for "horror movies" went up by --- hold your breath --- 950% in India.

In a report, Google indicated that Indians, understandably, are spending more time on watching enetertainment during this extended lockdown period. And the search for "Horror movies" and "best Telugu movies of 2020" bursted the charts at 950% and 450% respectively. For those uninitiated in Indian movies, Telugu movies are known to be escapist and over-the-top.

The report, titled "What is India searching for: Insights for Brands Report" said digital dependence among Indians has grown exponentially. The report seeks to help brands unravel what their target audience is looking into and help them understand the many implications from the search trends.

More interest on digital transactions

As mobility has become highly restricted, “near me” searches have seen a massive uptick since March 2020. Queries like “pharmacy near me” (+58%), “grocery delivery near me” (+550%), “ration dukaan” (+300%), and “vet doctor near me” (+60%) have become increasingly common, according to the report.

The report reveals that people are searching responses to questions like “gym at home” (+93%), “5-minute recipes” (+56%) as well as searches related to advanced skill sets like “machine learning” (3X) and “data science” (3X). With a majority of users being homebound, there has also been high growth in queries like “learn online” (+85%), “teach online” (+148%), and “at-home learning” (78%). Queries in the health category have recently pivoted toward “immunity” (+500%).

Searches for vitamin C, which grew by 40% in 2019, have surged by over 150% in recent weeks, as have queries for herbs with medicinal properties and Ayurvedic home remedies.

There is a growing curiosity about cashless transactions and mobile payments in India. Searches like "QR code payment" increased over 66 per cent and "how to change UPI pin" increased by over 200 per cent.