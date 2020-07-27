Honor MagicBook 15 specs and design confirmed before launch in India

Honor MagicBook 15 will launch in India on July 31. This will be the brand's first product in the PC segment. The company has posted some of the key specs and features of the laptop on Twitter and e-commerce site.

For starters, the Honor MagicBook 15 will be a Flipkart exclusive product and it will be a thin and light laptop with 1.53 kg and the thickest point being 16.9mm. In the teaser image, the laptop is shown in grey colour with blue accent running over the upper half of the body.

The Honor MagicBook 15 will come with 65W fast charging support which charges devices rapidly over Type-C port. There is a pop-up camera on the lapto[p that is placed below the keyboard that will be accessed only when the camera is in use. It adds a layer of security. Going by the teaser, it is also expected to pack in a fingerprint scanner. The laptop also confirmed to feature AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon graphics.

Other features that are expected to feature on the MagicBook 15 include Windows 10 OS and a 15-inch Full HD bezel-less display. Once the MagicBook 15 is launched in India and gets a good response from the crowd, Honor will bring more models to the country. The company is also in talks with various manufacturers to initiate logical productions of its laptops and other IoT products.

Apart from the laptop, the company will launch two budget smartphones Honor 9A and 9S. The Honor 9A will be available on Amazon and will feature a massive 5,000mAh battery, 6.3-inch screen, 64GB onboard storage, and a fingerprint scanner. For optics, on the Honor 9A, you get a 13MP primary snapper, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Honor 9S will be made available on Flipkart and the details of the phone are yet to known.