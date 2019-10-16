Honor 9X could launch in India soon, as teased by the company President

The mid-range Honor 9X might soon be coming to India, as the company’s President confirms global availability.

The Honor 9X was unveiled in China in July, alongside the 9X Pro, as the company’s latest mid-range smartphones. It was earlier confirmed to come to India but no date was specified. Geroge Zhao, the Global President at Honor took to Facebook to announce that they will now be bringing the 9X to global markets. The first wave will include a couple of European countries such as Russia and the Netherlands.

Honor 9X specifications

Unlike the previous Honor mid-rangers, the 9X opts for a premium glossy back that glistens with an “X” shaped pattern with a gradient. The fingerprint scanner moves from the end to the side, now embedded in the power button.

On the inside, the Honor 9X is powered by the new Kirin 810 chipset. It is an octa-core processor fabricated using a 7nm manufacturing process, which is uncommon in the budget segment. RAM varies between 4 and 6GB. GPU Turbo 3.0 also cuts.

Up front, the Honor 9X has a 6.59-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. Notably, there’s no notch or punch-hole for the front camera, as that is located in a pop-up housing on the top. It’s a 16MP front camera.

Talking of cameras, the Honor 9X has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor.

Honor 9X Pro

Back in China, a Pro variant was also unveiled, which brought a couple of upgrades over the regular 9X. The back had an additional 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The same Kirin 810 chipset is assisted with liquid-cooling for better thermal performance. RAM and Storage go up to 8GB and 256GB.

However, there's no explicit confirmation if the 9X Pro will also get a global launch alongside the Honor 9X.

Honor 9X price

In China, the Honor 9X starts at CNY 1,399 (~Rs 14,000) for the 64 + 4GB variant, CNY 1,599 (~Rs 16,000) for the 64 + 6GB variant and CNY 1,899 (~Rs 19,000) for the 128 + 6GB model.