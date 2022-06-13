Here’s how you can get the battery replaced on your Xiaomi phone easily

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has come up with a Battery Replacement program in India that makes it easy for a user to get the battery of their phones and other devices replaced easily.

The program allows users to get the battery of the smartphone checked at the authorized service centres and get a replacement done in case required.

According to a Twitter post by Muralikrishna B, Xiaomi’s COO, the batteries for Xiaomi and Redmi devices will be available at a starting price of Rs. 499. He’s also shared a link to the Xiaomi website that lists the authorized service centres across the country and the cost of spare parts.

It's time to say goodbye to your battery problems! Head to #Xiaomi Authorised Service Center near you and get your old battery replaced; get a refreshed & recharged experience 🔋All of this, starting from just Rs 499https://t.co/UYgBXdBAqL#XiaomiCares #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/QSsMWoavdFJune 13, 2022

Here’s how you can check for the cost of the battery and Xiaomi service centre details

You can check the location of the nearby service centres by visiting this page (opens in new tab).

Xiaomi also allows you to book service appointments remotely. This can be done by downloading their Service+ App

A list of all the spare parts can be found here (opens in new tab) . This list not only shows the various spare parts available for a device (including TVs, tablets and laptops etc) but also show their respective costs.

Batteries of smartphones and tablets as old as Mi Max and the original Mi Pad can be spotted, however, make sure that you confirm the availability at the service centre before you walk down all the way

Once you’ve shared your device for battery replacement, the status of the service request can be checked here (opens in new tab)

How to check when your phone's battery needs a replacement

The battery on a smart device is an extremely important component. These tiny Li-ion batteries are the reason why we are able to use these devices on the go. However, with constant charging and discharging, batteries eventually lose their capacity to retain a charge.

As a result, they start to discharge rapidly and do not provide the same level of backup when they were fresh out of the box. A degraded battery also impacts the device’s overall performance, and it might start malfunctioning.

While iPhones come with inbuilt functionality to show battery health, Android phones often lack this feature. However, you can download apps from the Play Store that can help you assess the health of your phone’s battery in case you feel that it’s not offering enough backup.