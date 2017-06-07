Here’s how much the new Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac will cost in India

Apple announced the upgraded lineup of the MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, and the iMac Pro at the WWDC event a couple of days ago. And the company has wasted no time in announcing the Indian pricing of these new machines. There’s a massive price difference between the American models and the Indian variants, which is no longer a surprise given what we’ve seen in the past.

MacBook

The new MacBook is now available with Intel Core m3 and Core i5 variants priced at Rs 1,09,900 and Rs 1,34,900. Both models come with 8GB of RAM, and while the Core m3 model comes with 256GB of storage, the top-end variant is equipped with 512GB of storage underneath.

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro has also been upgraded with the latest 7th generation Intel Kaby Lake processor. The 13-inch MacBook Pro (sans TouchBar) with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 1,09,900. The same model with double the storage is priced at Rs 1,26,900. However, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,54,900 while the 512GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 1,71,900.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar comes with the 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor on board. Both variants come with 16GB of onboard RAM and in 256GB and 512GB storage variants priced at Rs 2,05,900 and Rs 2,39,900 respectively.

iMac

The 21.5-inch iMac is available with a standard 1080p display and a 4K resolution display. All models come with Intel’s 7th gen Core i5 processors under the hood. The 1080p model is priced at Rs 90,900. The mid-level variant with a 4K display will cost Rs 1,07,900 while the top end model is priced at Rs 1,24,900.

All three variants come with 8GB of RAM by default. The entry-level 21.5-inch iMac will come with Intel’s Intel Iris Plus 640 integrated graphics, while the mid-range model is packing the Radeon Pro 555 GPU with 2GB of VRAM. The top end iMac comes with the Radeon Pro 560 GPU with 4GB of dedicated VRAM. In terms of storage, while the entry level and the mid-range models come with standard 1TB hard drives, the top-end variant comes with a faster 1TB Fusion Drive.

The 27-inch iMacs with 5K display come with the 7th gen Intel Core i5 processors, but with varying clock speeds. There are three variants in total, with the first two in the lineup sporting 1TB Fusion Drives, while the top-end variant comes with a 2TB Fusion Drive. All models come with 8GB of RAM on board with four user-accessible SO-DIMM slots available for further expansion. The three variants come with Radeon Pro 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM, Radeon Pro 575 with 4GB of VRAM, and Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB of VRAM respectively. Pricing is set at Rs 1,48,900, Rs 1,65,900, and Rs 1,89,900 respectively.

iMac Pro

This particular machine is yet to get a price tag, but Apple’s official site mentions that it will be available in December. The iMac Pro will be available with a whopping 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. There will be three variants in total with the ability to choose between 8-core, 10-core, and 18-core processors. The machine comes with the Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU equipped with 8GB of HBM2 memory.