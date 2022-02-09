Hansal Mehta to direct Mumbai real-life crime series 'Scoop' for Netflix

Audio player loading…

Scam 1992 fame director Hansal Mehta is making his debut on Netflix with a web series titled Scoop, which is inspired by the biographical book from Jigna Vora, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. The series has started shooting, under the production company Matchbox Shots, the streamer announced.

The series follows the life of Jagruti Pathak, a resourceful crime journalist, who gets charged for the murder of a fellow journalist. She is sentenced and spends time in prison along with, as irony would have it, with many criminals whom she had reported about.

Story right up Hansal Mehta's alley

It is a real-life story that played out a few years ago, and it readily lends itself to a gritty web series. Hansal Mehta is, of course, a past master at turning such subjects into pulsating drama on screen. Scam 1997, on the life and times of the 'Big Bull' Harsha Mehta is a great example of how he shapes and chisels actual events for viewing as film/series.

Hansal Mehta was quoted as saying: “Reading Jigna Vora’s book - Behind The Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen." He added: "I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨@mehtahansal is ready with his next big SCOOP.A brand new riveting drama based on true events is coming soon, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/RaQSsM2PFmFebruary 8, 2022 See more

Producer at Matchbox Shots, Sanjay Routray said: “When we first laid our hands on Jigna Vora’s book, we were astounded and instantly knew that this inspirational story of grit and courage needs to be told on a wider medium."

Apart from Scam 1997, Hansal Mehta is best known for his 2013 film Shahid for which he won the National Film Award for Best Direction. He has also directed films like City Lights, Aligarh, Simran, and Omerta.

He may also helm a sequel to Scam 1992.

