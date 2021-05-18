GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X gets a release date

Rockstar Games has finally announced when its 'expanded and enhanced' version of GTA Online will hit PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

In a blog post, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 5 and a standalone GTA Online will come to current-generation consoles on November 11, 2021. No other exact details have been given on the types of upgrades players can expect with GTA 5 on Xbox Series X and PS5, though it seems reasonable to expect higher framerates, better visuals and DualSense utilization on the PS5 version.

Rockstar also states that GTA Online players will receive "special benefits" in the coming months to enjoy in the upgraded version of the game. PlayStation Plus users currently get extra currency in-game every month to the tune of $1 million until this upgrade launches.

Additionally, the upgraded standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free to PS5 users for its first three months after release - until February 2022. So it's likely Xbox Series X/S players will have to pay to play the game at launch.

It remains unclear if GTA 5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X will offer those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One a paid upgrade option or whether these new versions will need to be bought outright.

We're expecting Rockstar to reveal further details on what new features and enhancements we can expect - as well as pricing confirmation - at E3 2021, where its parent company Take-Two interactive is confirmed to be making an appearance.

Nothing stops this train

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

From the initial launch on Xbox 360 and PS3, to the later PC version and ports to Xbox One and PS4, then this new upgrade coming in November, Grand Theft Auto 5 has a proven longevity.

As of February 2021, Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 140 million copies, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. Additionally, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive continue to rake in revenue thanks to the microtransactions in GTA Online.

With sales likely to only continue rising with the release of this upcoming current-generation port, it's going to be a very long time before we learn anything about GTA 6.