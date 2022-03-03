Greta Glide e-scooter scooter launched: Price, features and other details

Audio player loading…

Greta Electric Scooters, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raj Electromotives from Gujarat, has launched new electric scooter Greta Glide, adding to the fast-growing number of e-two wheelers in the Indian market.

Greta Glide, the company said in a statement, is priced at Rs 80,000, and is powered by Li-Ion batteries that offer fast charging under 2.5 hours. Greta Glide covers up to 100 kms on a single charge.

The company had last year introduced a four-model range of e-scooters called Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX.

Greta Glide: Features and Offers

The Greta Glide supports reverse drive mode and 3-speed drive mode, and sports LED digital instrument cluster display. It allows for keyless start, and has anti-theft alarm, front glove box, light designer consoles & find my vehicle alarm, quality black leatherette seat cover, a USB port for comfort and convenience. The 3.5 inch wide tubeless tyres deliver a strong grip on the road. The new e-scooter also comes with a host of other features including DRL, EBS, ATA System, and Smart Shift.

"Suspension duties on Greta Glide are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and Dual Hydraulic Cell Shocker at the rear. The braking duties are handled by the Dual Hydraulic Disc Brakes at both the ends," the company said. Greta Glide comes with a 3-year battery warranty.

(Image credit: Greta Electric Scooters)

(Image credit: Greta Electric Scooters)

The e-scooter is available in seven colours - yellow, grey, orange, scarlet red, rose gold, candy white and jet black

Greta Glide allows the customer to choose Li-Ion batteries as per their requirement from the 4 battery variants: V2 48v-24Ah for 60 kms per charge, V2+60v-24Ah for 60 kms per charge, V3 48v-30Ah for 100 kms per charge, and V3+60v-30Ah for100 kms per charge

The price of the e-scooter changes with the choice of battery, as does the mileage.

The company is offering Rs 6000 off on pre-booked scooters and Rs 2000 off on spot booked scooters.

Greta Electric Scooters was founded in 2019, and aside from electric scooters, the company offers conversion kits for pedal-operated bicycles, pedal rickshaws, tricycles for the specially-abled & bikes (India's first-ever Retro-Fitment kit) to electric.

